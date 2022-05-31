No Rift, Not Seen Akhilesh Yadav For 3 Years: Samajwadi Leader Azam Khan

Azam Khan had spent 27 months in jail in an alleged cheating case

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has denied any fallout with party chief Akhilesh Yadav amid speculation of a rift between the two. Mr Khan had skipped the Uttar Pradesh assembly session for two consecutive days last week, while Mr Yadav had attended it, leading to buzz of a rift.

"I have no complaints against him (Akhilesh Yadav). I am not unhappy and I can't afford to be unhappy. I am too small to advise Akhilesh Yadav," Mr Khan, in white medical pyjamas and a shirt, told NDTV at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where he is admitted for routine check-ups.

Mr Khan, who spent 27 months in jail in an alleged cheating case, said he has had no contact with Mr Yadav all this time, and so the question of a rift doesn't arise. "We haven't crossed paths for more than three years," he said.

"I am not a neta (politician). I don't consider myself a Samajwadi Party leader. I have always been a party worker and will remain a party worker," said Mr Khan, who was released from UP's Sitapur jail on May 20 after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the alleged cheating case.

Mr Khan rubbished criticism he is a spent force after his time in jail. "My identity is solid, my voice is active, I am still breathing, I can walk on my own...I am still alive," he said.

However, the Samajwadi Party leader said there came a time in jail when he started worrying maybe he would spend a long time in prison, when the high court did not give an order on his bail application, filed in December last year, for five months.

"Mujhe laga ab shayad yahin zindagi hai (I thought this would be my life from now on)," Mr Khan said, adding his small jail cell was "like a grave".

On whether Mr Yadav's decision to support former Congress leader Kapil Sibal in the Rajya Sabha election was a message for him from the Samajwadi Party chief, Mr Khan said he has nothing to complain about the move.

"I'm very happy Samajwadi Party is supporting Kabil Sibal for Rajya Sabha," he told NDTV.