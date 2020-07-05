No Rift In NDA, Will Fight Bihar Assembly Polls Together, Says Union Minister

Bihar Assembly polls are likely to be held in November. (FILE)

Union Minister for Home affairs Nityanand Rai, on Sunday, while addressing a virtual rally in Purnea, Bihar, hit out at the Congress and RJD for spreading rumours that all is not well within the NDA and stated that the ruling alliance was in order and "will fight the forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar together".

Mr Rai's reaction came after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, during a video conference meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi, stated that Ram Vilas Paswan was in touch with him and the high command was not giving time to meet and discuss the possible alliance.

After this claim, the political atmosphere in Bihar heated up and it was rumoured that LJP may quit NDA before the Assembly poll in Bihar.

Union Minister Rai said, "I want to tell the leaders of the RJD and the Congress that they should not spread rumours and should worry about their grand alliance. There is no split in the NDA, we are one and we will jointly contest elections and repeat the performance of 2010 Assembly election again in 2020."

"We will not only perform well in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state but also, we will win more than 220 seats and once again, the NDA government will be formed in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Mr Rai added.

The Minister further attacked the RJD and asked a question that Lalu Prasad Yadav once said that "we will not compromise with the Congress", but contrary to the promise made with Jaiprakash Narayan, the RJD has gone and sat in the lap of the Congress. "The people of Bihar will not forgive RJD for such betrayal with Jaiprakash Narayan," he said further.

Bihar Assembly polls are likely to be held in November. The state Legislative Assembly has 243 seats where the BJP is in power along with its NDA ally Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party.