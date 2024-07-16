No Proposal To Vacate Private Land: Yogi Adityanath Allays Demolition Fears

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday allayed the fears of residents in Pantnagar, Indraprasthanagar, Rahimnagar, and other areas, who have been troubled for the past month by misleading reports about the demolition of their houses.

While addressing the concerns of the affected families who visited the Chief Minister's residence, the Chief Minister emphasized that whether in Pantnagar or Indraprastha Nagar, the state government is dedicated to ensuring the safety and peaceful living of all its residents.

"In the related case, the floodplain zone of the river has been marked in accordance with NGT orders. Private land is also included in the floodplain zone. However, there is currently no need or proposal to vacate the private land. There is no matter under consideration for the demolition of private buildings on private lands," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also took to his official X handle and said, "Be it Pantnagar or Indraprasthanagar in Lucknow, the safety and satisfaction of every resident here is our responsibility."

He added, "Families affected by the Kukrail River revival project should rest assured. There was no justification for marking private houses; those who did this will be held accountable. The concerned officials have been directed to meet the people in the area to remove their fear and confusion and to develop public facilities there."

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also noted that the signs put on the buildings during the floodplain zone markings have caused fear and confusion among the public. Emphasizing that there cannot be any justification for putting the red mark on houses, Adityanath said that accountability should be fixed for this.

The Chief Minister has also issued necessary instructions for improving cleanliness and public facilities in the said areas. He has directed officials to visit the area immediately, meet with the residents, and alleviate their fears and confusion.

Speaking to the affected families, the Chief Minister assured that if any building constructed on private land falls within the riverbed development zone and has certified private ownership, it will only be acquired after providing proper compensation according to the rules.

Following their meeting with the Chief Minister, the relieved families expressed their gratitude and chanted slogans of 'Yogi hai toh yakin hai' (With Yogi, there is confidence).

To revive the Kukrail River and make it pollution-free, the Irrigation Department recently marked the floodplain zone in compliance with NGT orders. The said action aligns with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) notification issued in 2016.

Two zones of the Kukrail River have been marked: the riverbed and the floodplain zone. The riverbed has been designated at a width of approximately 35 meters, while the floodplain zone extends up to 50 meters from the riverbank, as marked by the Irrigation Department.

Many false claims were being spread by certain individuals about the floodplain zone marking, leading to an atmosphere of fear and confusion among the local community.

