"No Pressure": Karnataka Chief Minister On Calls To Sack Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today made it clear that minister KS Eshwarappa, caught in a controversy over his alleged role in the suicide of a contractor, will remain in his cabinet, for now. "The postmortem is done. Let the preliminary inquiry begin. Depending on the preliminary we will decide the next course of action," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Asked if there is there any pressure from the high command regarding his dismissal, he said, "I am not under any pressure. There is nothing to do with the high command. It is all purely depending on preliminary investigation decision will be taken".

Asked if having Mr Eshwarappa in the cabinet will leave room for a fair probe, he said, "What you think or I think is not important. What is the fact of the case is important".