'PM Modi Has Been Fighting For What Shivaji Had Fought': Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the PM has been fighting for the principles of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking at the meeting of the Maratha community here on Saturday, the BJP leader said that he himself has a cordial relationship with the Maratha samaj.

"I grew up in Maratha Galli in Hubballi and enjoy a good relationship with the community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a great disciple of Shivaji Maharaj. Modi has been fighting for what Shivaji had fought. The Maratha community was patriot and they must strengthen the hands of Modi to develop the country," he said.

He also said that his government, when was in power in the state, established the Maratha Community Development Corporation and gave RS 100 crore.

"The corporation was used to give scholarships to 27000 students and financed to sink borewell under the Ganga Kalyana scheme. I am always with the community and will make honest efforts to fulfil your demands," he added.

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka are scheduled to take place over two phases, with polling slated for April 26 which was held on Friday and May 7, as announced by the Election Commission on March 16.

Mr Bommai who has been fielded in the elections has been trying to drum up the support of every community.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)