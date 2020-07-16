No Postal Ballot For Voters Above 65 In Bihar, Other Polls For Now

Election Commission has decided not to issue the notification to extend postal ballot for elderly (File)

Postal ballot facility for people above the age of 65 -- granted by the Election Commission earlier this month, will not be operative for the Bihar assembly elections or the by-polls scheduled to be held later this year. The Commission said it was done "due to logistics, manpower and safety protocols of COVID-19".

Earlier this month, then Commission had recommended extension of postal ballot to people over the age of 65 years, and others vulnerable to coronavirus. The facility was also to be extended to people infected with coronavirus or those who are suspected of having contracted the infection and are in quarantine.

Assembly elections are due in Bihar in October-November this year, along with by-polls in Madhya Pradesh.

But Bihar has decided to create another 34,000-odd polling stations -- an increase of 45 per cent -- is taking take the total number of polling stations to around 1.06 lakh. This would entail formidable logistical challenges of mobilizing 1.8 lakh more polling personnel and other additional resources, the Commission said.

The by-elections would entail similar challenges.

The increase comes as the Election Commission has decided to cut down on manpower -- limiting the number of electors at each polling station to 1,000 -- given the situation after the coronavirus outbreak.

Today, the commission said in view of the challenges and constraints, it has been decided not to issue the notification to extend postal ballot for the elderly.