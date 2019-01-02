No Plans To Extend Assam Citizen List To Other States, Says Centre

Names of 40 lakh Assam residents were excluded from the draft NRC creating a huge political controversy.

The government told Rajya Sabha today that it has no plans to extend Assam's National Register of Citizens to other parts of the country.

Replying to a written question, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the NRC of 1951 in Assam is being updated under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the applications for preparation of NRC in Assam were invited in May-August, 2015.

"The exercise to update NRC 1951 is being conducted under the special provisions in respect of state of Assam under the Citizenship Rules, 2003. At present, there is no proposal to extend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to states other than Assam," he said.

Mr Ahir said the complete draft NRC was published on July 30 last year after necessary scrutiny and verification.

Names of 40 lakh residents of Assam were excluded from the draft NRC when it was published, creating a huge political controversy.

The minister said the claims and objections on the draft NRC were invited till December 31 and after the disposal of claims and objections, the NRC is to be finalised as per the timelines approved by the Supreme Court.