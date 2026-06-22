"No Performance, No Payment": Delhi Rolls Out Rs 473-Crore Streetlight Project

Contractors upgrading nearly 96,000 streetlights across Delhi will be paid only if the lights continue to function as promised under a new "No Performance, No Payment" model approved by the Delhi government.

The mechanism is part of a Rs 473-crore project to replace conventional streetlights on Public Works Department (PWD) roads with smart LED lights equipped with real-time monitoring features.

Officials say the initiative is aimed at improving accountability, ensuring timely maintenance and enhancing the reliability of the city's streetlighting network.

What Is The New Payment Model?

Unlike conventional public works contracts that involve significant upfront payments, the new framework links payments to performance.

Under the arrangement, agencies awarded the contract will be responsible for both installing and maintaining the streetlights. Payments will be released in monthly instalments and will depend on whether the lighting system continues to meet prescribed service standards.

Officials have described the approach as a "No Performance, No Payment" mechanism, under which contractors can face payment deductions if the system fails to perform as required.

The government believes the model will ensure that contractors remain accountable for the long-term functioning of the network rather than focusing solely on installation.

Why The Project Is Being Undertaken

According to officials, Delhi's PWD road network currently has nearly 96,000 streetlights mounted on more than 51,000 poles. A substantial portion of the network comprises ageing lighting infrastructure that lacks advanced monitoring capabilities.

Faults are often detected only after complaints are received, resulting in delays in repairs and maintenance. The government says the upgrade is intended to address these challenges while improving road safety and operational efficiency.

The project is expected to cover around 1,400 kilometres of PWD-maintained roads, including major road corridors, flyovers and underpasses across the capital.

Smart Monitoring To Detect Faults In Real Time

A key feature of the project is a centralised command and control system that will monitor the streetlight network in real time.

Officials say the technology will allow authorities to remotely identify faulty lights, detect dark stretches more quickly and improve response times for maintenance. The system will also enable better management of lighting operations across the city.

Apart from replacing existing lights, the project also includes the installation of additional poles in areas requiring improved illumination, with the government aiming to address dark spots and improve visibility on roads.

Focus On Energy Efficiency And Safer Roads

The upgrade will replace conventional lights with energy-efficient smart LED fixtures designed to reduce power consumption and maintenance costs.

Officials say the modernisation drive is expected to improve illumination, enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians and reduce electricity consumption through smarter lighting management.

The Big Test Will Be Implementation

While the government says the performance-linked model will improve accountability, its success is likely to depend on how the system is implemented and monitored on the ground.

Officials have argued that Delhi's existing streetlight network relies heavily on complaint-based maintenance, often leading to delays in identifying faults. The new system is expected to shift towards proactive monitoring, enabling authorities to detect outages before residents report them.

Questions, however, remain over how performance benchmarks will be measured, how quickly faulty lights will need to be repaired and what penalties contractors could face in cases of prolonged outages.

