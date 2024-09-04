No Pension For MLAs Who Defect: Himachal Assembly Passes New Bill

Himachal Pradesh's Congress government led is by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who defect to other parties will get no pension, according to a new bill passed by the Congress government in the hill state.

To this end, the Himachal Pradesh government in an unprecedented move passed a new bill in the assembly today to stop pension to defectors.

The bill seeking to stop pension for MLAs who defect was raised in the assembly yesterday. This is applicable for MLAs who have been disqualified under the anti-defection law.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introduced the bill, titled the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Amendment Bill 2024.

"A person shall not be entitled to a pension under the Act if they have been disqualified at any point under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution," the bill states, referring to the anti-defection law.

Six Congress MLAs -- Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar -- were disqualified in February this year under the anti-defection law for defying a party whip by abstaining from the house during the passing of the Budget for 2024-25 and discussions on a cut motion.

Sudhir Sharma and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal later returned to the house after winning bypolls, but the four others lost their reelection bid.

These six Congress MLAs had voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election in February.