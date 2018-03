With his passport suspended, jeweller Mehul Choksi, accused of causing fraud worth crores of rupees to the Punjab National Bank, told the CBI that it was "impossible" for him to return to India. He even demanded to know why his passport was suspended. "It is impossible for me to travel back to India. I wish to point out that the Regional Passport Office Mumbai has not given me any explanation as to why my passport has been suspended and as to how I am a security threat to India," Choksi said in a letter to the CBI, which is probing the fraud.Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, celebrity jeweller-turned-fugitive left India early in January. But Choksi now claims he was travelling "abroad for business" much before the probe agency filed an FIR against him.