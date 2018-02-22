Mehul Choksi, 'Pappu of Diamond Trade', Owns 22 Companies

Insiders say he threw grand parties and gave expensive gifts to buy favours. His style was to sign retainership agreements with families and close acquaintances of people in power, said Hardik Hundiya, the editor of Heera Manik Patrika, an industry publication.
As the investigation into the case broadens, probe agencies are now focusing on the directors of Mehul Choksi's multi-crore companies. The First Information Report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation names 10 directors of his companies, accused of fraud to the tune of ₹4800 crore.
But the officials say they found that most of these top executives live in slums and decrepit buildings, which suggests that they are just fronts for Mehul Choksi's businesses. Visiting some of their homes, NDTV found men and woman who live very ordinary lives, far from the glamorous worlds of celebrity jewellers.
Dinesh Bhatia, whom the FIR describes as a director in Gitanjali Gems Ltd, lives in a decrepit room of a slum in central Mumbai's Kalbadevi area. His family said he had no clue what he was in for, when he was asked to sign some papers by his bosses.
Another director, Mihir Joshi, lives in far-flung Dahisar in suburban Mumbai. Neighbours say he is just in his 20s and this was his first job. "Mihir is very tense and hasn't been eating well. He refuses to go out of his house and has been constantly crying," Mihir Joshi's neighbour Mohan told NDTV.
At the home of Aniyath Shivraman, located in a slum, NDTV found a tenant who refused to speak. Mr Shivraman, who lives nearby, is being interrogated by income tax authorities. His family members, who refused to come on camera, said he is an accountant in the company. But Gitanjali gave him the designation of a director.