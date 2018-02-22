Rs 1,200 Cr Property Of Gitanjali Group In Hyderabad's Special Economic Zone Attached

The officials said the property has been provisionally attached under the Income Tax law and the action was taken to "recover outstanding tax demands".
They said the valuation of the property, in the SEZ at Rs 1,200 crore, has been done by the assessee and the department has put up a notice on the property.
The department, in the last few days, has similarly attached nine bank accounts and seven properties of the group and Mehul Choksi.
The department had first raided billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi in January last year on charges of alleged tax evasion and had also surveyed Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi's businesses.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have registered two FIRs each to probe this case.