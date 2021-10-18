'No One Is Safe In UP': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Government Over Lawyer's Murder

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government on Twitter. (File)

A few hours after a lawyer was shot dead on court premises in Shahjahanpur on Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said no one is safe in today's UP: not women, not farmers and now not advocates.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The legal and judicial fraternity is an integral pillar of our democracy. The brutal murder of an advocate in broad daylight in court premises in Shahjahanpur is another chilling reminder that no one is safe in today's UP - not women, not farmers and now not advocates."

According to police, Bhupendra Singh (38) of Jalalabad tehsil was shot dead inside the court complex in Shahjahanpur on Monday. The forensic team has collected evidence from the incident spot. The post mortem report of the victim will be conducted by a panel of three doctors. Further investigation is underway.

