'No One Is Safe': Arvind Kejriwal On Alleged Attack On AAP Leaders In Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that some of their leaders were attacked in Gujarat's Junagarh during a foot march in which 10 people were injured. AAP has alleged that the BJP is behind the attack, as they are psyched over the party's performance in the local elections. Assembly elections are due in Gujarat next year.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about the issue.

"Spoke to Vijay Rupani ji. Urged him to file FIR, arrest the culprits, ensure strong action against culprits and ensure protection of AAP leaders and workers," Mr Kejriwal posted.

In a Hindi tweet, Mr Kejriwal said, "If people like Ishudan and Mahesh Bhai are being attacked openly in Gujarat then no one is safe in Gujarat. This violence is your anger, your defeat. Win the hearts of people by giving them good facilities, don't scare them by attacking the opposition. These people are not afraid".

Isudan Gadhvi and Mahesh Savani had recently joined the party. They, along with others, were campaigning in the Visavadat area of Gujarat, reported news agency ANI.