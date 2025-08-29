"No Need To Search For Temple Or Shivling Everywhere": RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Projecting a benign and modern image of RSS, its chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Islam will always have a place in India as he dismissed speculation about a rift with the BJP while asserting that Akhand Bharat is an immutable reality.

In a question-answer session lasting two-and-a-half hours, Mr Bhagwat responded to questions ranging from Manusmriti to Artificial Intelligence(AI), tariffs to caste, education, patriotism, national language, partition, illegal immigration, attacks on Muslims, and most importantly, age of retirement for politicians.

"I never said that I or someone else should retire at 75," Mr Bhagwat said here, putting at rest speculation that he had suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he himself should retire when they turn 75 this September.

He also said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) knows how to run 'shakhas' and BJP knows how to run the government and they only give suggestions to each other.

Amid calls for running Ayodhya-like movement for Kashi and Mathura, Mr Bhagwat said the Ram Temple was the only movement RSS got involved in and took it to its conclusion and it will not join any other movement.

"However, Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya are important to Hindus and if they request, our volunteers can join their movements," Mr Bhagwat told the audience at the centenary celebrations of the RSS at the Vigyan Bhawan here.

"Besides these three, I have said there is no need to search for a temple or Shivling everywhere. At the same time, why can't it happen? It is a matter of only three, you (Hindus) can take it. This will be a big step towards harmony," he said.

On the ongoing US-India standoff over the whopping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, Mr Bhagwat said international trade was essential, but there can be no friendship under pressure.

"We don't tell the government how to deal with Trump; they know what to do and we will support it," he said, underscoring that RSS believed in swadeshi and self-reliance.

Mr Bhagwat also sought to set the record straight on its participation in the freedom movement and its opposition to the partition of India.

"It is wrong to say that the RSS did not protest against Partition. The Sangh had protested against it, but what power did the Sangh have at the time, the entire nation was following Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

The RSS chief also said swayamsevaks had actively participated in the freedom struggle and cited examples of the Sangh helping freedom fighters in their endeavours. On the principle of Akhand Bharat, Mr Bhagwat said it was a fact of life.

"Keeping Akhand Bharat in mind is not only a political matter because when Akhand Bharat existed, there were many rulers here, even then a ruler needed permission to enter or travel," he added.

Mr Bhagwat said the RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will support them till the time it is required.

On the caste system, the RSS chief said whatever is outdated is bound to go.

"The caste system was there once, but has no relevance today. Caste is no longer a system; it is outdated, and it has to go.

"There is a need for evaluation of an exploitation-free and egalitarian system. While the outdated system goes, it should be seen that it does not have a destructive effect on society," he said.

Mr Bhagwat said even the RSS was moving towards adopting AI, after studying its pros and cons.

He said he has been told AI can be used to write poetry, but wondered "it can learn languages, but can it understand emotions." Mr Bhagwat cited conversion and illegal migration as key reasons behind demographic imbalance in the country, and said the government was trying to curb infiltration but the society also needs to do its part.

He also said jobs should not go to illegal migrants but to "our own people including Muslims".

Mr Bhagwat asserted that religion is by individual choice and there should be no allurement or force in this matter.

"Religion is an individual's own choice. No one should be forcefully converted. We have to stop it. The second issue is infiltration. Every country has their own rules and regulations and limited resources. So, infiltration should be stopped and the government is making efforts to stop this... It is important to give employment to the citizens of our country," Mr Bhagwat said.

Mr Bhagwat also rejected as "completely wrong" a common perception that his organisation decides "everything" for the BJP, saying suggestions are given to the party but decisions are taken by it.

He asserted that the RSS has no role in selection of a new chief of the BJP.

Mr Bhagwat emphatically said there are no differences between the RSS and the BJP government, both at the Centre and the states ruled by the party.

"It's completely wrong," the RSS chief said, responding to a question that Sangh decides everything for the BJP including selection of its president. J P Nadda, who is also a central minister, is the current chief.

"We don't decide. If we were deciding, would it have taken so long. We don't do (decide). We don't have to. Take your time. We don't have to say anything," he said, drawing a huge applause from the audience.

