'No Need To Go To New Zealand, Everything Is In Lakshadweep': Minister

Appealing to the countrymen to visit Lakshadweep, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said, "No need to go to New Zealand or Switzerland" as the Union Territory has a huge tourism potential. "Lakshadweep has huge potential from the tourism point of view.

Recently, the Prime Minister also visited Lakshadweep. It will be a tourist destination in the coming times. There has to be an airport; the government is working on it. There is connectivity from Kerala but air connectivity is required. There is no need to go to New Zealand or Switzerland. Everything is in Lakshadweep. People themselves have to become ambassadors," Tourism Minister Reddy told ANI.

Lakshadweep was the most searched keyword on the Google search engine for two consecutive days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory and shared a few photos of the picturesque archipelago.

Posting images from his visit to the Union Territory on January 2, PM Modi also shared an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

The interest in the Union Territory peaked on Friday, as more than 50,000 users searched for it on Google after the Prime Minister said that he is "still in awe" of the "stunning" beauty of the islands and the "incredible warmth" of its people.

The internet also went gaga to see the Prime Minister in a life jacket and trying his hand at snorkelling during his stay. The Prime Minister said that it was an "exhilarating experience".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is focused on creating futuristic infrastructure in the Union Territory, creating better healthcare opportunities, fast internet connections, and protecting its "vibrant local culture"

