Team Kejriwal Will Approach Supreme Court Tomorrow, No Hearing Tonight

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court on Friday seeking protection from any coercive action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, sources said.

Mr Kejriwal will seek an urgent hearing of his petition after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him interim protection on Thursday.

Mr Kejriwal, also the the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had moved the high court in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's latest summons, the ninth issued by the probe agency, asking him to appear before it on Thursday.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in connection with the case in February last year, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was taken into custody in October.

BRS leader K Kavitha was also arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case last week.

In a press note released after Ms Kavitha's arrest on Sunday, the ED had called Mr Kejriwal a conspirator in the alleged liquor policy scam.

"ED investigation revealed that Ms K Kavitha along with others conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation. In exchange of these favours, she was involved in paying Rs 100 Crore to the leaders of AAP," the press note said.

"By the acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickback, from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP. Further, Smt K Kavitha and her associates were to recover the proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP and to further generate profits/proceeds of crime from this entire conspiracy," it added.