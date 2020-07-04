No Kanwar Yatra This Year Due To Coronavirus Pandemic, Says Haryana

Coronavirus: Haryana said it will make arrangement to bring holy water from the Ganga

The Haryana government will make arrangements to bring water from the Ganga river in Haridwar to the state on Maha Shivratri during the Shravan month this year. However, the state government has decided not to allow kanwariyas to proceed on kanwar yatras this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior police officers and divisional commissioners in Panchkula, Faridabad and Gurugram have been directed to not allow kanwariyas to travel.

Official said Haryana took this decision after the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments conveyed their inability to make arrangements for transit and stay of kanwariyas.

An official said the state government has directed all deputy commissioners and police chiefs to immediately speak with kanwariya samitis and other groups in their districts to ensure the order is strictly followed.