No Iftar Party At Rashtrapati Bhavan This Year After a gap of a decade there will be no Iftar celebrations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Iftar parties have been traditionally hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan except during the tenure of APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the president from 2002-2007, officials said.

Share EMAIL PRINT President Ram Nath Kovind will not host an Iftar party this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (File) New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will not host an Iftar party this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



"After the President took over office, he decided there would be no religious celebrations or observances in a public building such as Rashtrapati Bhavan on taxpayer expense. This is in keeping with the principles of a secular state and applies to all religious occasions, irrespective of religion," said Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to the president.



He said the president of course wishes all fellow citizens on every major religious festivals.



After a gap of a decade there will be no Iftar celebrations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Iftar parties have been traditionally hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan except during the tenure of APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the president from 2002-2007, officials said.



Iftar is the breaking of the 'roza' (fast) that is observed by the Muslims during the month of Ramzan.



President Ram Nath Kovind will not host an Iftar party this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan."After the President took over office, he decided there would be no religious celebrations or observances in a public building such as Rashtrapati Bhavan on taxpayer expense. This is in keeping with the principles of a secular state and applies to all religious occasions, irrespective of religion," said Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to the president.He said the president of course wishes all fellow citizens on every major religious festivals. After a gap of a decade there will be no Iftar celebrations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Iftar parties have been traditionally hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan except during the tenure of APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the president from 2002-2007, officials said.Iftar is the breaking of the 'roza' (fast) that is observed by the Muslims during the month of Ramzan. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter