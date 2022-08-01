No Hearse Van, Madhya Pradesh Man Forced To Tie Mother's Body To Bike

Jaimantri Yadav was admitted to the district hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Days after 30 students were vaccinated using a single syringe in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, another shocking incident of medical negligence has surfaced in the state. In the Shahdol district, a man was forced to tie his dead mother's body to a motorcycle and ride it back to his village 80 km away as the district hospital didn't provide a hearse van. The man couldn't afford private vehicles that asked for Rs 5,000 for the trip.

Two men came to the Shahdol Medical College from the Anuppur district for their mother's treatment. They claim their mother died due to a lack of proper treatment, and the hospital didn't even provide a vehicle to transport her body.

The sons bought a wooden slab for Rs 100, tied their mother's body to it and rode it for 80 km to their village Gudaru in the Anuppur district.

Jaimantri Yadav, a resident of Godaru village of Anuppur, was admitted to the district hospital after complaining of chest pain. Due to her deteriorating condition, she was referred to the medical college where she died late in the night during treatment. The son of the patient, Sundar Yadav, accused the district hospital's nurses of negligent treatment and blamed the medical hospital management for his mother's death.

They claim they demanded a vehicle to transport the woman's body to the village but were denied, and couldn't afford private vehicles.

Locals allege that people don't get good treatment in the biggest all-equipped medical college of Shahdol division.