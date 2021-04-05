No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Arunachal Pradesh For 2 Days

Arunachal Pradesh currently has eight active COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last two days, a senior health department official said here on Monday.

The COVID-19 caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,849, while 16,785 people have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has eight active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have died due to the contagion so far, the SSO said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate and positivity rate in the state currently stand at 99.62 per cent and 0.047 per cent, respectively, he said.

Lower Dibang Valley district has three active cases, Tirap two cases and one each in the Capital Complex Region, West Kameng and Upper Subansiri district respectively.

Altogether, 4,14,602 samples have been tested so far, including 135 on Sunday, Dr Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 92,448 people have been inoculated in the state so far, since the vaccination drive began in January this year.



