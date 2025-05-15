"No Fees! No Limits!": Gautam Adani Praises Adani Vidya Mandir Students For 100% CBSE Result

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday, lauded the efforts of students and teachers at Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad (AVMA) for scoring 100 per cent results in the CBSE 2025 examination.

AVMA recorded a stellar 100 per cent pass rate, with all 95 students securing first division.

"Our Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad, was just ranked among India's top schools with 100 per cent CBSE results. Proof that when belief meets opportunity, magic happens!" Gautam Adani shared in a post on the social media platform X.

Coinciding with the announcement of the CBSE Grade XII results on May 13, AVMA also scored a commendable 232 out of 250 in the NABET score for 2025.

The achievement placed AVMA among the top-tier schools in the country and at the top of the list in the underprivileged category.

"No Fees! No Limits! It was said that they were born with fewer chances. But they studied harder and dreamed bigger!" the Chairman of the Adani Group said.

He also shared "a heartfelt thank you to the incredible teachers and staff for their relentless commitment!"

Adani Vidya Mandir schools serve over 3,000 students through four campuses: Ahmedabad and Bhadreshwar in Gujarat, Surguja in Chhattisgarh and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

In February, AVMA was adjudged the 'National Winner' in the category of 'School for Underprivileged/Right to Education (RTE) Implementation' and received the 'Samagra Shiksha Award' from Dr Sukanata Majumdar, Minister of State for Education.

AVMA integrates the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were adopted by the United Nations in 2015, into its curriculum, ensuring a global perspective in its pedagogical approach.

Among AVMA's noteworthy recognitions are the International Green School Award by Green Mentors, presented at Cornell University, New York, US; and its certification as a 'Kindness School' by Random Acts of Kindness.

These accolades epitomise the school's dedication to environmental stewardship and fostering kindness as integral aspects of education.

