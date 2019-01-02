'No Failure Permanent': Rahul Gandhi To Students Amid Kota Suicide Cases

Rahul Gandhi's Facebook post comes in the backdrop more than 15 student suicide cases in Kota in 2018.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today expressed his concern over the growing number of student suicides in Rajasthan's Kota, known for its numerous coaching centres prepping students for the highly competitive entrance exams for engineering and medical institutes.

""I want to tell the students that no failure is permanent. Do not give up. We are all proud of you. You must work hard and have courage, success will surely come to you in some form," Mr Gandhi said on Facebook.

He urged parents of students studying in Kota to not put pressure on their children. "Children work very hard, the lesser the pressure on them, the better," said Mr Gandhi.

More than 15 students committed suicide in Kota in 2018 alone.