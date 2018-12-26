Student Prepping For IIT In Kota Commits Suicide, Third Case In 5 Days

A 17-year-old has committed suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, known for its numerous coaching centres prepping students for the highly competitive entrance exams for engineering and medical institutes. This is the third suicide in the last five days.

The teen, preparing for the admission to premier Indian Institutes of Technology, was found hanging at his hostel room on Tuesday.

The body was found by his cousin, who is also enrolled at coaching centre, reported news agency ANI, quoting police sources.



The boy's parents, who live in Bihar's Sivan, had asked his cousin to check on him when he did not respond to their phone calls.

No suicide note has been found, the police said. The body will be sent for postmortem examination once the family arrives.

The suicide has once again highlighted the enormous pressure the students prepping for competitive exams are under.