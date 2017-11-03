NTPC Engineers Were Trying To Fix Boiler Before Blast Killed 29: Probe In a statement, the NTPC officials have said large amount of ash concentration in the boiler furnace, and a problem with getting the ash removed could have led to extremely high pressure in the boiler, causing it to leak.

Highlights NTPC was aware of the problem at the plant, they were working to fix it Generation capacity of the plant was reduced on the day of the accident State government to submit report to National Human Rights Commission



"There was no explosion in the boiler, it happened outside the boiler. We were aware of an ongoing problem and that's why the generation capacity of the plant was reduced on that day," admitted RS Rathee, the regional executive director of NTPC on Thursday evening.



Questions have been raised about whether, having been aware of a problem, NTPC should have shut down the unit to prevent the deadly explosion.



Mr Rathee clarified: "We only shut down a plant or a unit when we feel we cannot repair it during ongoing operations. We have a central control room in Delhi and we were sending out all parameters there too."



Around 100 workers suffered burns and 20 of them are said to be in a very critical condition following the blast, which was followed by a thick cloud and steam. Some survivors have spoken of a rattling in the unit, and then a blast, causing intense heat "that could melt human flesh".



The 1,550-megawatt plant, with six power generating units, supplies power to six states. It is being investigated whether safety measures were in place and whether alarm systems were working, to give enough time for workers to be evacuated.



The National Human Rights Commission has called for an inquiry into whether negligence caused the explosion; it has asked the Yogi Adityanath government to give a detailed report within six weeks.



