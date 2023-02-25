No Drugs, Public Criticism: New Dos And Don'ts For Congress Members

The Congress is holding a three-day conclave in Raipur.

Congress members must stay away from drugs and not criticise the party in public - new rules added to the party's constitution at a three-day conclave in Raipur say.

The rules also called for members to do volunteer work and community service as well as not be convicted of a "heinous crime".

"He/She abstains from use of psychotropic substances, prohibited drugs and intoxicants," the amendment to the Congress's constitution read.

"He/She undertakes and participates in tasks & projects for creation of public assets for the society, including shramdaan, particularly for the deprived and poor sections, and conducts himself/herself in a manner to serve the cause of social justice, equality and harmony," it said.

"He/She has not violated the land ceiling laws nor has been convicted for an offence involving a heinous crime or moral turpitude," the amendments read.

"He/She subscribes to and works for promoting the principles of secularism, socialism, social justice and democracy; does not, directly or indirectly, openly or otherwise, adversely criticise the accepted policies and programmes of the party on public platforms, except through inner party forum," it added.

More than 15,000 delegates are participating in the Congress's 85th plenary session, which began a day ago and is expected to take key decisions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including poll tie-ups with other opposition parties.

On the first day of the session, the Congress Steering Committee decided not to hold elections to the party's top council, the Working Committee, and authorised the new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate its members.

Later in the day, the party's subjects committee held its first meeting in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present soon after they arrived here late Friday afternoon. The meeting saw deliberations on the six resolutions to be adopted at the session.