No Difference Between Two COVID-19 Vaccines, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Both of them (vaccines) will build immunity and antibodies," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. (File)

Ahead of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that both the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are safe and there is no difference between the two.

"Both Covaxin and Covishield have been properly tested. Our scientists have tested them on all parameters and only then it has been decided to use them. Both the vaccines are safe and there is no difference between the two of them. Both of them will build immunity and antibodies," said the Chief Minister.

He further said that the antibodies will not develop immediately after vaccination. The second dose will be administered 28 days after the first dose and 14 days after it the antibodies will develop. Two doses of the vaccine are necessary.

The Centre has planned to vaccinate around 3 lakhs healthcare workers at 2,934 session sites on the first day of the inoculation drive.

Two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- have been given emergency use authorisation after a high-level meeting going through established safety and immunogenicity through a well prescribed regulatory process.

These vaccines may cost in the range of Rs 200 to Rs 295 in India.