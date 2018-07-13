No Danger To Structure Of Taj Mahal, Says Centre After Top Court's Rap

The remarks come a day after the Supreme Court rapped the centre and UP government

Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma on Thursday said that there is no danger to the structure of Taj Mahal. Talking to media, he said that the government would submit an affidavit in this regard in the Supreme Court.

"I want to assure everyone that there is no danger to the Taj Mahal's structure and there has been no change in its original colour. We will submit an affidavit in this regard in the Supreme Court," he said.

Mr Sharma's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court rapped the centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over protection of Taj Mahal and said, "either we will shut down the Taj or you demolish or restore it."

The apex court had come down heavily on the Centre and state over deteriorating condition of the historical monument.

"You preserve it, or else we will close it or destroy it," the Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur, observed.