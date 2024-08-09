'No Creamy Layer Provision...': Centre After Top Court's Sub Quota Order

There is no provision for creamy layer in reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Constitution as envisaged by BR Ambedkar, the Centre said today days after the Supreme Court order on sub quotas.

In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court last week said states are empowered to make sub-classifications of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas inside the reserved category to uplift more underprivileged castes.

A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud held by a 6:1 majority that the further sub-classification of SCs and STs by states can be permitted to ensure grant of quota to more backward castes inside these groups.

The bench delivered six separate judgments.

The majority verdict said the basis of sub-classification has to be justified by "quantifiable and demonstrable data by the states, which cannot act on its whims".