No Court Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Will Return To Jail Tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will return to jail tomorrow

A Delhi court today deferred hearing on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for bail to June 7. This means Mr Kejriwal must return to jail tomorrow, which was the deadline of the interim bail that enabled him to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Opposition bloc INDIA.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail petition filed by Mr Kejriwal over alleged money laundering linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.

The ED informed Special Judge Kaveri Baweja that Mr Kejriwal has suppressed facts and made false statements, including about his health.

The ED's lawyer Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Mr Kejriwal also made misleading claims at a press conference on Friday that he is going to surrender on June 2, while at the same time applying for bail.

Mr Kejriwal's lawyer said the Chief Minister is unwell and needs bail on the grounds of health. The Supreme Court's interim bail granted to Mr Kejriwal ends today.