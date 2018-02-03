No Counter FIR By Army In Shopian Firing Incident, Says Mehbooba Mufti

"A day after the police filed an FIR into the firing incident, the Army filed a report about the incident in a police station. That report has been kept on record with the already filed FIR into this incident," she told the state assembly.
The clarification followed a statement by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Assembly in which he said that since the Army had filed a counter FIR, the state government should constitute a high-level Special Investigation Team to probe the incident.
"There was a time when people would desert villages whenever there was an anti-militancy operation in the area. The bitter truth is that today people from adjacent villages come to throw stones at the security forces during such an operation. Time is, therefore, not ripe to revoke AFSPA," she said.