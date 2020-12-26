No Confusion Over Farm Laws In Madhya Pradesh, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The farmers of Madhya Pradesh are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted.

The three new farm laws have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh and there is no confusion over it, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

"Centre's three farm Laws have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh, and there's no confusion over it," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told ANI.

"In all 313 blocks of the state, we will organise training on three farm laws, so our farmers can understand these laws and learn how to benefit from them," he added.

Meanwhile, several rounds of talks between ministers and farmers' leaders have failed to produce a breakthrough so far.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.