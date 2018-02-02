'No Confidence Motion' By Sensex On PM Modi's Budget: Rahul Gandhi

He also used the hashtag "BasEkAurSaal" along with his tweet while noting that only one more year of the PM Modi government is left.
Mr Gandhi had yesterday alleged that in four years, the NDA government led by Narendra Modi had not provided any jobs and made several promises including those to farmers and youth.
"4 years gone; still promising FARMERS a fair price. 4 years gone; FANCY SCHEMES, with NO matching budgets. 4 years gone; no JOBS for our YOUTH. Thankfully, only 1 more year to go. #Budget2018," he had tweeted yesterday.
Benchmark Sensex of Bombay Stock Exchange suffered its worst rout in more than two years today as the Budget proposals on taxing equities torpedoed investor sentiment.
The 30-share sensitive index plummeted 840 points -- its biggest single-day slump since August 24, 2015 -- while the broader NSE Nifty tanked over 250 points to finish below the 10,800-mark.
Investors saw a wealth erosion of more than Rs 4.5 lakh crore as stocks went into a free-fall.
