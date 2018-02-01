NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVHighlightsLatestMarketsLive BlogMoneyVideoOpinionYour TaxMore

"Thankfully, Only 1 More Year To Go": Rahul Gandhi's Dig At Government

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has said the BJP-ruled states were on the "back foot" and repeatedly accused the government of failing to provide jobs

Budget 2018 | Edited by | Updated: February 01, 2018 19:25 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Thankfully, Only 1 More Year To Go': Rahul Gandhi's Dig At Government

Rahul Gandhi tweeted today, giving a four-year report card for the government.

New Delhi:  Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today criticized the Narendra Modi government in sharp terms, adding on to his party's criticism that the budget "defeatist" and merely provided "lip service" to the concerns of farmers. The Union budget that was announced today has kept a tight focus on the farmers and rural community and has been hailed as a pro-poor, transformational budget.

In a tweet, Mr Gandhi provided a four-year 'report card' for the government, highlighting the issue of job creation and farmers's concerns:
 
The pro-farmer measures in the budget have also been strongly criticized by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who said there was nothing that would "increase real income of the farmers immediately".

"I also don't see how they will double farm income by 2022 when it has remained stagnant for four years... Maybe the ministers are focusing on agriculture the budget is not," Mr Chidambaram said. The former union minister, who also handled the finance portfolio in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, had pointed out the fiscal loopholes.

Mr Gandhi's tweet comes hours after he departed from parliament earlier today, without commenting on the budget.  

Later in the day, the Congress victory on three by-elections in Rajasthan became official, providing the party with a huge shot in the arm.  The party, which failed to win a single seat in the last assembly elections in Rajasthan, has been hoping to wrest power from the Vasundhara Raje government in the polls that will be held later this year.

Comments
Close [X]
Earlier this week, the 47-year-old Congress chief had expressed confidence about the party's performance in the assembly elections to be held this year, particularly in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.  

"The BJP-ruled states are on the back foot," he had said. "We are going to have elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan... We are confident we will win," he said.

Trending

Budget 2018Rahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2018Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................