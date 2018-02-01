"Thankfully, Only 1 More Year To Go": Rahul Gandhi's Dig At Government Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has said the BJP-ruled states were on the "back foot" and repeatedly accused the government of failing to provide jobs

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi tweeted today, giving a four-year report card for the government. New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today criticized the Narendra Modi government in sharp terms, adding on to his party's criticism that the budget "defeatist" and merely provided "lip service" to the concerns of farmers. The Union budget that was announced today has kept a tight focus on the farmers and rural community and has been hailed as a pro-poor, transformational budget.



In a tweet, Mr Gandhi provided a four-year 'report card' for the government, highlighting the issue of job creation and farmers's concerns:

4 years gone; still promising FARMERS a fair price.

4 years gone; FANCY SCHEMES, with NO matching budgets.

4 years gone; no JOBS for our YOUTH.

Thankfully, only 1 more year to go.#Budget2018 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 1, 2018

The pro-farmer measures in the budget have also been strongly criticized by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who said there was nothing that would "increase real income of the farmers immediately".



"I also don't see how they will double farm income by 2022 when it has remained stagnant for four years... Maybe the ministers are focusing on agriculture the budget is not," Mr Chidambaram said. The former union minister, who also handled the finance portfolio in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, had pointed out the fiscal loopholes.



Mr Gandhi's tweet comes hours after he departed from parliament earlier today, without commenting on the budget.



Later in the day, the Congress victory on three by-elections in Rajasthan became official, providing the party with a huge shot in the arm. The party, which failed to win a single seat in the last assembly elections in Rajasthan, has been hoping to wrest power from the Vasundhara Raje government in the polls that will be held later this year.



Earlier this week, the 47-year-old Congress chief had expressed confidence about the party's performance in the assembly elections to be held this year, particularly in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.



"The BJP-ruled states are on the back foot," he had said. "We are going to have elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan... We are confident we will win," he said.



