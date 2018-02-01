'Thankfully, Only 1 More Year To Go': Rahul Gandhi's Dig At Government

In a tweet, Mr Gandhi provided a four-year 'report card' for the government, highlighting the issue of job creation and farmers's concerns:
4 years gone; still promising FARMERS a fair price.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 1, 2018
4 years gone; FANCY SCHEMES, with NO matching budgets.
4 years gone; no JOBS for our YOUTH.
Thankfully, only 1 more year to go.#Budget2018
The pro-farmer measures in the budget have also been strongly criticized by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who said there was nothing that would "increase real income of the farmers immediately".
"I also don't see how they will double farm income by 2022 when it has remained stagnant for four years... Maybe the ministers are focusing on agriculture the budget is not," Mr Chidambaram said. The former union minister, who also handled the finance portfolio in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, had pointed out the fiscal loopholes.
Mr Gandhi's tweet comes hours after he departed from parliament earlier today, without commenting on the budget.
Later in the day, the Congress victory on three by-elections in Rajasthan became official, providing the party with a huge shot in the arm. The party, which failed to win a single seat in the last assembly elections in Rajasthan, has been hoping to wrest power from the Vasundhara Raje government in the polls that will be held later this year.
"The BJP-ruled states are on the back foot," he had said. "We are going to have elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan... We are confident we will win," he said.