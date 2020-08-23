No Change In Pranab Mukherjee's Health, On Ventilator Support: Hospital

Doctors attending Pranab Mukherjee, 84, said his vital parameters are stable.

There is no change in the health of ex-Pranab Mukherjee and he continues to remain in "deep coma", Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday.

The ex-president, who has tested positive for coronavirus, has been in a hospital in Delhi since he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain about two weeks ago.

Doctors attending Mr Mukherjee, 84, said his vital parameters are stable.

"There is no change in the condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in a deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable," the hospital said in a statement.

The 84-year-old former President was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10.

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.