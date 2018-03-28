No Ambulance, Son Carries Man's Dead Body On Rickshaw In UP

People from poor families in far-flung districts have often been denied hearse vans.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 28, 2018 12:35 IST
22 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No Ambulance, Son Carries Man's Dead Body On Rickshaw In UP

The children carried their father's dead body for 8 kms after they were denied ambulance. (ANI)

New Delhi:  A differently-abled son and his sister were forced to carry the body of their father on a rickshaw after they were denied a hearse van. 

The children carried their 50-year-old father's dead body after Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC) in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki town refused to provide them help, leaving them with no option but to carry their father's body to their home nearly eight kilometres away on the cart.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. R.Chandra said they had only two vans available for the entire district. "We have 2 hearse vans at district level. The facility isn't available at CHC(Community Health Centre) level and body can't be taken in an ambulance," he said.

This incident is one of many, wherein people from poor families in the far-flung districts have often been forced to carry the bodies of their loved ones on their shoulders or carts for miles because the health centres had failed to provide them with the hearse vans.
 
In March, a 37-year-old man was reported to have carried his sick wife on a handcart for around 8 kms after he was allegedly denied an ambulance. The woman was declared brought dead on arrival at the 
Maharaja Tej Singh District Hospital in Mainpuri.

Comments
Later, he was allegedly denied a hearse van to take the body back home on the handcart.

(with inputs from agencies) 

Trending

Barabanki

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSAmit ShahPNR StatusMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................