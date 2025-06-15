No AC Inside Air India Express Flight For 5 Hours In Dubai: Passengers

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Passengers on an Air India Express flight faced a five-hour delay without air-conditioning.

The flight from Dubai to Jaipur was scheduled to depart at 7:25 PM but took off at 12:45 AM.

Elderly passengers reported health issues due to the heat, and water supply was reportedly insufficient.

Passengers have complained that they were made to sit inside an Air India Express aircraft without air-conditioning for five hours amid the heat in Dubai airport.

The plane had faced some technical issue, due to which the airline delayed the take-off by five hours on June 13.

The Air India Express flight IX 196 was flying from Dubai to Rajasthan's Jaipur.

In visuals shared by passengers, people including elderly and children were seen sweating and sitting uncomfortably without AC.

The outside temperature was nearly 40 degree Celsius, the passengers said. The flight which was scheduled to take off at 7.25 pm finally took off at 12.45 am.

The passengers alleged some elderly people complained of deteriorating health conditions due to the heat inside the cabin. They also alleged enough water was not offered to the passengers.

They have demanded accountability from the airline's management and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India Express has not given a statement on the matter yet.