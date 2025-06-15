Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

No AC Inside Air India Express Flight For 5 Hours In Dubai: Passengers

In visuals shared by passengers, people including elderly and children were seen sweating and sitting uncomfortably without AC

Read Time: 1 min
Share

Passengers inside the Air India Express flight who complained of AC not running

  • Passengers on an Air India Express flight faced a five-hour delay without air-conditioning.
  • The flight from Dubai to Jaipur was scheduled to depart at 7:25 PM but took off at 12:45 AM.
  • Elderly passengers reported health issues due to the heat, and water supply was reportedly insufficient.
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
New Delhi:

Passengers have complained that they were made to sit inside an Air India Express aircraft without air-conditioning for five hours amid the heat in Dubai airport.

The plane had faced some technical issue, due to which the airline delayed the take-off by five hours on June 13.

The Air India Express flight IX 196 was flying from Dubai to Rajasthan's Jaipur.

In visuals shared by passengers, people including elderly and children were seen sweating and sitting uncomfortably without AC.

The outside temperature was nearly 40 degree Celsius, the passengers said. The flight which was scheduled to take off at 7.25 pm finally took off at 12.45 am.

The passengers alleged some elderly people complained of deteriorating health conditions due to the heat inside the cabin. They also alleged enough water was not offered to the passengers.

They have demanded accountability from the airline's management and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India Express has not given a statement on the matter yet.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Air India Express, Air India Express Dubai, Air India Express Air Conditioning
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com