No 4G In Jammu And Kashmir Yet As Supreme Court Appoints Panel To Consider Pleas

Pronouncing the verdict on a batch of pleas filed by Foundation for Media Professionals, Soayib Qureshi, and Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir, the bench said it needed to ensure a balance of national security and human rights.

No 4G In Jammu And Kashmir Yet As Supreme Court Appoints Panel To Consider Pleas

Mobile Internet with 2G service was restored in Jammu and Kashmir in January (File)

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court Monday ordered setting up of a high-powered committee headed by MHA  Secretary to consider pleas seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Justices R Subhash Reddy, and B R Gavai said the committee would also include the Chief Secretary of the UT and the secretary of the ministry of communications to look into the demands by petitioners seeking restoration of 4G internet speed there.

Pronouncing the verdict on a batch of pleas filed by Foundation for Media Professionals, Soayib Qureshi, and Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir, the bench said it needed to ensure a balance of national security and human rights.

Comments
Supreme CourtJammu and Kashmir

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com