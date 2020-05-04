Centre Opposes 4G For Jammu And Kashmir, Cites Handwara Encounter

The petition to increase cellphone internet speed in Jammu and Kashmir to 4G was opposed by the Centre, citing increased terror activity. "National security is paramount," the government told the Supreme Court, contending that protection of the lives of the entirety of the population takes precedence.

The petitioners who asked for the court's help in upping internet speed, had cited the lockdown during which work and studies have largely gone online.

"Right to livelihood, access to telemedicine, access to online classes have been affected because of the low internet speed," the petitioners have said.

"Terrorists are being pushed into the country. Yesterday, there were some tragic events," the Centre told the court, citing yesterday's encounter at Handwara, where two senior army officers - a colonel and a major - were among five security personnel killed.