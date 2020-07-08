Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Court Grants Bail To 122 Malaysian Nationals

All the foreign nationals who were staying at a hotel were produced before the court (File)

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, who were charge-sheeted for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital, by violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted the relief to the foreigners on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

They also filed applications for plea bargaining which was listed before Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik for July 8 for early disposal of the petitions.

"Siddharth Malik, MM­, South-­East is directed to expedite the disposal of the plea bargaining applications moved on behalf of all the accused persons in view of the guidelines given by the High Court of Delhi," the judge said in the order.

As per procedure, plea bargaining means an accused pleads guilty to the offence and prays for a lesser punishment.

During the hearing, all the foreign nationals who were staying at a hotel, were produced before the court through video conferencing.

They were identified by the concerned official of Malaysian High Commission as well as the investigating officer.