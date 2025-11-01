"I Didn't Work For My Family": Nitish Kumar's Video Message Ahead Of Polls

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday released a video for the citizens of Bihar ahead of the assembly elections in the state and said he has "served" them with "honesty and hard work" since he was first elected in 2005.

"Whether you are a Hindu, a Muslim, an upper caste, a backward, a very backward, a Dalit, a Mahadalit, we have worked for everyone. We have not done anything for our family," the JD(U) leader said.

He said that "being a Bihari was a matter of insult" when he first became the chief minister in 2005.

Kumar, whose JD(U) is part of the ruling BJP-led NDA in Bihar, said they improved education, health, roads, electricity, drinking water, agriculture, and opportunities for the youth.

"The previous government did not do any work for women. We have now made women so strong that they are no longer dependent on anyone and can do all the work for their families and children. We want to tell you that we have developed all the classes of society from the beginning," he said.

"Now, being a Bihari is not a matter of insult but a matter of respect," he added.

He also requested the citizens to make the NDA candidates victorious in the elections.

"Give us one more chance. After this, more work will be done, which will develop Bihar so much that it will be included in the top states," he said.