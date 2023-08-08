Nitish Kumar's Party's Ex-Leader Pramod Chandravanshi Joins BJP

"The BJP will be strengthened in Bihar with Pramod Chandravanshi joining the party."

Pramod Chandravanshi, a former JD (U) leader and ex-member of the Bihar State Commission for Backward Classes, joined the BJP at the party headquarters here on Monday.

Mr Chandravanshi joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders including party's Bihar incharge Vinod Tawde and Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh.

"The BJP will be strengthened in Bihar with Pramod Chandravanshi joining the party," Mr Tawde told reporters at a joint press conference with former JD (U) leader.

Aurangabad MP Singh was also present on the dais during the press conference.

Mr Tawde said the BJP is getting support from various quarters in Bihar and many leaders like Mr Chandravanshi are coming to the party fold as there is 'ghamandia gathbandhan', a term coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the INDIA bloc of the opposition alliance, is in dilemma for various reasons.

BJP national media co-head Sanjay Mayukh said Mr Chandravanshi is one of the prominent backward class leaders in Bihar.

He served as member of the state commission for backward classes three times, Mr Mayukh added.

