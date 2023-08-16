Nitish Kumar Visits AB Vajpayee Memorial. Team NDA Was Present Too

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi today to pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi today to pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in whose cabinet the JD(U) leader had served as a minister, on his death anniversary.

Nitish Kumar's visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial, Sadaiv Atal, coincided with senior BJP leaders who were joined by their allies in the NDA in paying tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Nitish Kumar also extended birthday greetings to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, whom he is also likely to meet in the national capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office in Patna, Mr Kumar wished a long and healthy life to Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief.

Nitish Kumar, now one of the key players in the INDIA coalition, is also expected to hold talks with opposition leaders ahead of the meeting of the bloc scheduled in Mumbai later this month.

Details of his Delhi itinerary were not known, though JD(U) sources told Press Trust of India that meetings with top leaders of the Congress, besides Arvind Kejriwal could be on the cards.

