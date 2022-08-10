Nitish Kumar Speaks With Lalu Prasad Yadav Before Taking Oath As Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar called up RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav before taking oath as Chief Minister (File)

Before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar today Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar called up RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Lalu Yadav welcomed Nitish Kumar's decision and conveyed his wishes to him, the RJD chief's daughter and MP Misa Bharti said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is recovering from an illness and stays with his daughter in Delhi.

Nitish Kumar, who was once the bete noire of Lalu Yadav, had allied with him before the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar and the alliance swept the elections.

Now again seven years later, he has joined hands with the RJD after breaking his alliance with the BJP.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)