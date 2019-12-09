Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik, Ram Vilas Paswan Back Citizenship Bill

Amit Shah stressed that there is no political agenda behind the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019

JDU MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh on Monday said that his party will support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and considers it a right decision of giving Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan.

"We support this bill. This bill should not be seen in the light of Indian citizens, both majority and minority. If persecuted minorities of Pakistan are given Indian citizenship then I think this is the right thing," he said in Lok Sabha.

Extending support to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya said, "We'll support Citizenship Amendment Bill but our suggestion is to include Sri Lanka in it because there were reports about mistreatment towards minorities there in the past. Also, the Government should allay any misunderstanding that the bill is against Muslims."

Midhun Reddy from YSRCP in Lok Sabha said, "We support this bill but we have certain concerns also, we expect Government to take note of our concerns. Even among Muslims, there are sects which are persecuted, we request the Government to also treat them at par."

Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut said that Home Minister has not answered about the number of refugees in India from those six communities, which have mentioned in the bill.

"How many refugees from these six communities which are mentioned in the Bill are living in India? Home Minister has not answered this, how much will our population increase when they get citizenship? Also, what about Tamils from Sri Lanka?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said, "Entire ethos of our democracy is equality and talking about Article 14 and Article 15, I am not convinced by Home Minister, it will be struck down in Supreme Court. I request him to rethink of it and please withdraw the bill."

BSP leader Afzal Ansari reiterated his party's stand that they will oppose the bill.

"The National President of BSP Mayawati ji had earlier only stated that Citizenship Amendment Bill is unconstitutional & opposed it. Today as well, we stand here against the bill," he said in Lok Sabha.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Lok Sabha, said, "We oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, in line with our secular party policy. We strictly follow the provisions and spirit of the Indian Constitution."

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stressed that there was no political agenda behind the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, and said it will liberate minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan from "torturous life".

While moving the bill for passage in Lok Sabha, the Home Minister said that the Central government is committed to doing justice with "lakhs of crore of people" who are being subjected to religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.