Nitish Kumar's Test Of Majority Today, 2 Weeks After Bihar Reversal

This comes days after Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet, with the biggest chunk of seats going to alliance partner RJD. A total of 31 ministers were inducted into the cabinet on August 16. The RJD got 16 ministerial berths, followed by Mr Kumar's Janata Dal (United) which kept 11.

From Congress, Afaque Alam and Murari Lal Gautam, were also inducted into the cabinet, while Santosh Suman was sworn in from Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha. The lone Independent MLA, Sumit Kumar Singh, also took oath as a cabinet minister

Nitish Kumar kept Home Department, while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav got key portfolios like Health, Road Construction, Urban Development, Housing and Rural Development. Tejashwi Yadav's brother Tej Pratap Yadav was named Bihar's new Environment Minister.

The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Sumit Kumar Singh extended his support to Nitish Kumar.