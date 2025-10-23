Jungle Raj Won't Be Forgotten For 100 Years: PM Modi's Swipe At Bihar Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the BJP workers in Bihar today that "jungle raj" in Bihar will not be forgotten in another 100 years and asked them to urge the elderly voters of the state to pass down the memories of that time to the younger generations. No matter how hard the opposition tries to hide its wrongdoings, people will not forgive it, he said. He also took a swipe at the Opposition alliance, calling it "lathbandhan" (a coalition of criminals) instead of gathbandhan (alliance), declaring that all its leaders from Delhi and Bihar are out on bail.

"Jungle raj" is an apparent reference to the time when Bihar was under the rule of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav -- former Chief Minister and father of Grand Alliance Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. The BJP, for years, has been using it to hit out at the Opposition.

Today, speaking at the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot: Yuva Samvaad" event through video conference, PM Modi said: "I would tell all the youngsters in Bihar to gather all the young people at every booth and have the elderly people in that area come and tell everyone about the old stories from the jungle raj".

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA had worked hard to "bring Bihar out of 'jungle raj' and establish the rule of law, now people proudly call themselves Bihari," PM Modi added.

The leaders of the opposition Grand Alliance, he said, only know how to fight among themselves and guard their self-interest.

PM Modi said the coming election is another chance to write a new chapter in the history of the state, in which the younger generation will play a key role.

"In Bihar, work is happening in every sector, in every direction. Hospitals are being built, good schools are being established and new railway routes are being developed," he said.

"A major reason for this is that there is a stable government in the country and in Bihar. When there is stability, development accelerates. This is the strength of Bihar's NDA government as well... That is why youngsters in Bihar are saying with enthusiasm -- 'raftaar pakad chuka Bihar, phir se NDA sarkar'," PM Modi added.