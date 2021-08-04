Nitish Kumar Announces Relaxations, Schools, Malls, Shops To Reopen In Bihar

Nitish Kumar announced fresh set of relaxations for Bihar today.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced the reopening of schools, shops and shopping malls in fresh relaxations after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Chief Minister announced the reopening of schools for the classes 1st to 8th standard from August 15, and classes 9th to 10th from August 7. The state had already reopened physical classes for 11th and 12th standards on July 12.

The Chief Minister has also announced the opening of shops from August 7.

The coaching centres have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity on alternate days, while the public transport services have been allowed to operate with their complete strenght.

Movie theatres and shopping malls will also reopen with restrictions, the Chief Minister said in a Tweet.

Issuing a caution, the Chief Minister said that people need to stay cautious against the virus, and the students will be made aware of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

On July 5, Mr Kumar had allowed the reopening of colleges, universities, technical educational institutions, and government training institutes in the state after reviewing COVID-19 situation.

The Bihar government had preponed the summer vacation in universities and colleges from May 1 to 31. Earlier, the summer vacation was scheduled between June 1 and June 30.

In view of the ongoing Covid situation, several states had decided to shut down educational institutions, and postponed or cancelled board exams 2021. Bihar, however, conducted its Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams in February-March. The results of these exams have already been announced.