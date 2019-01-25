Nitin Gadkari To Launch Six-Lane Highway Project To Ease Delhi Traffic

To be built at a cost of Rs 2,820 crore, the six-lane, access-controlled corridor will connect Akshardham in east Delhi with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction on Baghpat Road, the Ministry said.

All India | | Updated: January 25, 2019 08:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nitin Gadkari To Launch Six-Lane Highway Project To Ease Delhi Traffic

Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of the project on Saturday.


New Delhi: 

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for a new highway project to decongest Delhi by connecting the city with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

To be built at a cost of Rs 2,820 crore, the six-lane, access-controlled corridor will connect Akshardham in east Delhi with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction on Baghpat Road, the Ministry said.

"The 31.3 km road stretch is part of NH-709B that will run from Akshardham to Saharanpur bypass," an official statement said.

The project will be developed in two packages -- first a 14.75 km stretch from Akshardham to Delhi/UP border and the other 16.57 km stretch from Delhi/UP border to EPE Intersection, it added.

There will be a 19 km elevated section and the project includes construction of 3+3 lane service roads on either side of the highway, eight new underpasses, seven ramps connecting major roads, 15 major junctions, 34 minor junctions, and overbridges at Delhi-Shahdara, New Delhi-Anand Vihar railway lines and Dilshad Garden-ISBT Metro Line, it said.

"The high-speed signal-free corridor is expected to contribute to decongestion and considerable reduction in pollution levels in Delhi NCR," the Ministry said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nitin GadkariEastern Peripheral Expressway

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................