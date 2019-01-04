Nitin Gadkari To Inaugurate Road Projects Worth 5,379 Crores In Rajasthan

"The projects will contribute towards economic upliftment of Rajasthan, improve the security scenario," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

All India | | Updated: January 04, 2019 01:04 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the projects on Saturday. (File)


New Delhi: 

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate three national highway projects worth Rs 5,379 crore and lay the foundation stones for three others in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Saturday

The projects include widening of Dangiyavas-Keru-Nagaur section of Jodhpur Ring Road, Gagariya-Bawri Kalan-Sedwa-Bakhasar section of National Highway-925, Sata-Gandhav section of NH-925A, and Munabav-Sundra-Myajlar-Dhanana-Asutar-Ghotaru-Tanot section of NH-70.

"These projects have a total length of 545.456 km and involve a cost of Rs 3,631.20 crore," a government statement read.

The projects which Mr Gadkari will inaugurate include widening of Jaisalmer-Barmer section of NH-68, Barmer-Sanchor-Gujarat Border (up to Gandhav Bridge) section ofNH-68 and Falodi-Jaisalmer section of NH-15 (New NH-11).

"The projects will contribute towards economic upliftment of western Rajasthan, improve the security scenario with better connectivity with border areas, and improve connectivity between districts, tehsils and villages," the government said.

